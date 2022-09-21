Scott Coker confirms Bellator is “in dialogue” with Nate Diaz on a potential deal

Scott Coker is hoping to bring Nate Diaz to Bellator.

Coker used to promote Nick and Nate Diaz in Strikeforce and the two have a good relationship. With Coker now serving as Bellator’s president, he confirmed to the media in Ireland that the promotion is talking with Diaz and his team about a deal. The hope is to have a deal in place that allows Diaz to take boxing fights but his MMA fights would be in Bellator.

“We are definitely talking to him. We’ve reached out,” Coker said about Diaz. “But I’m sure he’s talking to everybody, he’s in a pretty good situation. I know he wants to fight Jake Paul, who is fighting Anderson Silva on Showtime pay-per-view – which is our home network – so there’s some synergies here. We’re just hoping that we could have some type of deal to at least have his MMA fights with Bellator, so we are in dialogue.”

- Advertisement -

Although Bellator and Nate Diaz are in talks, that doesn’t mean a deal will be made. With that said, Diaz has previously shown interest in fighting for Bellator and working with Coker again, as he took to social media before Bellator Hawaii and requested to be put in the lineup so he could fight on the same card as his teammate Yancy Medeiros.

It’s still not known what will be next for Diaz as he has talked about boxing Jake Paul. After his UFC 279 win over Tony Ferguson, he confirmed he would be testing free agency.

“I want to get out of the UFC and show all the fighters how to take over and own another sport,” Diaz said after UFC 279. “Boxing, kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu. I’m the creme de la creme right here and I’m coming for you.”

Diaz is currently 21-13 as a pro and before the win over Ferguson he suffered back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.

- Advertisement -

Do you think Nate Diaz will sign with Bellator?