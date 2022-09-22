Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25.

The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.

- Advertisementss -

“It’s always a few million a minute,” Mayweather said to the DailyMail. “From this exhibition alone I will making somewhere upwards of $15-20million. That’s just from this exhibition. So, it’s cool. Nine minutes, 20 million, not bad.”

Although it is only an exhibition match, Floyd Mayweather is still looking forward to it. He says these fights allow him to remain in the ring, take little damage and travel he world which he wants to do.

- Advertisement -

“Exhibitions are also giving me a chance to travel more. I have always traveled a lot but I am able to entertain people all over the world. I wasn’t able to do a real fight in Japan but they love when I do exhibitions,” Mayweather said. “They love for me to come over and perform. It gives them a little bit of a chance to see the old Mayweather. It’s a great feeling. Imake great money from these exhibitions. But like I told you, I am not taking any abuse. If they were doing some bodily harm I would have to walk away completely. I am not going to put myself in a position where I am getting brutally beaten or I am taking punishment.”

After Floyd Mayweather has his exhibition match in RIZIN this weekend, he will then face YouTuber, Deji in November. He has then said he will face Conor McGregor in 2023. Mayweather remains adamant he wants to continue to do these exhibitions.

What do you make of Floyd Mayweather’s payday for his RIZIN exhibition bout?

- Advertisement -