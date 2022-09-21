Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather saying they will rematch next year

Conor McGregor doesn’t think he will rematch Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor and Mayweather had their massive boxing fight in 2017 as it was one of the biggest fights of all time and was a massive payday for both. Since then, both men have talked about a potential rematch although Dana White wasn’t interested.

- Advertisementss -

However, on Wednesday, Mayweather did an interview and confirmed he would be rematching McGregor in 2023.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun. Then I have another exhibition [in] Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told The Daily Mail. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

- Advertisement -

Even though McGregor has spoken about wanting to box again, and a rematch against Mayweather would be a big payday, the Irishman isn’t interested in making it happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

“#notinterested,” McGregor wrote with a picture of him fighting Mayweather.

As of right now, the rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather doesn’t appear any closer to happening despite the boxer saying it will. The Irishman is still rehabbing his leg and once he is ready to return to fighting, it seems like he will be focused on fighting MMA and returning to the UFC.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 will happen?

- Advertisement -