Sam Alvey will likely get another chance in the UFC despite rough losing skid, says Dana White

Middleweight veteran Sam Alvey will likely get another chance in the Octagon despite his rough losing skid, said UFC president Dana White.

Alvey lost a controversial split decision to Wellington Turman on the UFC Vegas 35 preliminary card. The controversy came because, in the third round of the fight, Turman lost two points for repeated eye pokes. However, two of the judges still thought that Turman won all three rounds of the fight, so despite having two points deducted, he won 28-27, 27-28, and 28-27 on the scorecards for a split decision victory over Alvey.

With the loss to Turman, Alvey dropped to 0-6-1 over his last seven fights. That is obviously not a good record and for most fighters, it would likely see them get cut from the promotion. However, Alvey is a well-respected fighter amongst the UFC brass, and according to White, he will likely get another fight in the Octagon despite the loss.

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 35, White hinted that Alvey will likely get one more fight in the promotion despite his rough losing skid over the last three years.

“He’s one of those guys that’s so tough, that’s so durable, that always fights his ass off, that always shows up and will take on anybody, anywhere. We love guys like that. We love guys that actually show up to fight,” White said.

“It’s easy to get here. You get to the point where maybe you’ve lost three in a row, and this is your fourth fight after three losses. At some point during the fight, you can tell. ‘Alright, this guy’s just here to get his paycheck.’ You never see that with a guy like Sam Alvey. We love those types of people, we respect those types of people, and that’s why he’s still here. You saw it tonight, too.”

Do you agree with Dana White giving Sam Alvey one more fight in the UFC?