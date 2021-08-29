Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared his prediction for Sunday night’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match.

On Sunday night, Paul steps into the boxing ring for the fourth time against Woodley, who is making his professional boxing debut. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin before the big fight, Bisping was asked to make a prediction on how he believes Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, will fare against Paul. According to Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion, as much as he wants Woodley to win, he can’t see it.

“When you look at this fight on paper, a lot of the advantages go over to Jake Paul. He’s the taller guy, he’s the younger guy, he’s got longer reach, he hasn’t got as many miles on the clock. Tyron was defeated in his last four [fights]. When you look at Tyron as well, the thing that disappeared for me with Tyron was the fighting spirit. That’s what kind of went. Towards the end, all Tyron would do is float around the perimeter of the octagon and look for the Hail Mary, that one big shot. Of course, we saw him do that against Robbie Lawler and he knocked out some other people as well. He was known for having big power, but that kind of became his kryptonite because that’s all he would do. That’s all he would do was look for that. I do feel maybe the internal fire for success, maybe that was dampened,” Michael Bisping said.

“I like Tyron, I like him a lot and I wish him the best, and I hope for the love of god he goes out there and wins this weekend, because, I mean, otherwise, again, it’s going to make us MMA fighters look bad. There’s only one way we’re going to find out and that’s (Sunday) night. I hate to say it but I also think Jake Paul’s going to get the job done.”

