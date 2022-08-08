Sam Alvey reveals he suffered a broken jaw from the first punch he ate at UFC Vegas 59: “I’m likely getting my mouth wired shut”

Sam Alvey has revealed that he suffered a broken jaw “from the damn first punch” Michal Oleksiejczuk hit him with at UFC Vegas 59.

Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered last night’s contest sporting an eight-fight winless skid, his most previous effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February. ‘Smile’n Sam’ had last tasted victory June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.

Standing in the way of Alvey’s return to the win column was Michal Oleksiejczuk (17-5 MMA). The Polish native had entered UFC Vegas 59 looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Jacoby in his previous effort. That setback had snapped Michal’s two-fight winning streak.

Unfortunately for Sam Alvey, things did not go as planned last night in Las Vegas. ‘Smile’n Sam’ was hit with a barrage of punches in the early moments of the contest and eventually was put down and out with a big left just 1:56 into the opening frame.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Check out the finish below:

Please Sam Alvey. For the love of God stop. That's 8 losses in a row now. Good lord. pic.twitter.com/HQlVCRInaT — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) August 7, 2022

The middleweight veteran provided a quick statement following the loss yesterday evening on Instagram.

“Well shit… I swear i used to be good. I lost a step somewhere but my family got to see me fight live. I’m fine but my pride hurts right now. Love you guys. (Even the haters)” – Alvey wrote.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Most recently, Sam Alvey took to TikTok where he revealed that he suffered a broken jaw from the damn first punch” Michal Oleksiejczuk hit him with at UFC Vegas 59.

“I spent a lot of time last night thinking about this and I’ve finally accepted it myself… I hope y’all forgive me but I’m not the greatest fighter to have ever lived. To tell you (the truth), it hurts saying out loud. Goodness. I was convinced I could beat anybody at anytime. I guess not… I would still say there’s not a person on the planet that likes doing this sport more than me. Although at this current moment, I have a broken jaw from the first damn punch he hit me with. Son of a b*tch. I’m likely getting my mouth wired shut. But, I’ve got to tell you, I wouldn’t have picked a different career if I had the opportunity years ago.”

It remains to be seen what will come next for “Smile’n Sam”. The veteran was fighting out his existing UFC contract this evening and given his current skid, it is unlikely that Dana White and company will opt to re-sign him.

Where would you like to see Sam Alvey fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below