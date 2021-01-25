Sam Alvey moves down to middleweight after five-fight winless streak, fights Zak Cummings next

Despite being winless over his last five fights, Sam Alvey has been booked for an upcoming middleweight bout against veteran Zak Cummings.

Alvey and Cummings will meet in a three-round fight at a UFC Fight Night event that is set to take place on April 10. MMAjunkie.com first confirmed the bout. With Alvey entering this matchup on a five-fight winless skid, his spot on the UFC could be in jeopardy with another loss. With UFC president Dana White announcing a few months ago that the promotion is going to cut 60 fighters, many thought that Alvey could be among the cuts. However, the UFC is going to give him one more chance to win.

Alvey (33-14-1, 1 NC) has an overall record of 10-9-1 over 20 fights at the highest level of the sport. Since entering the UFC in 2014, Alvey has stayed extremely active, averaging nearly three fights per year since joining the promotion. He has picked up some notable wins along the way, defeating the likes of Rashad Evans, Nate Marquardt, and Gerald Meerschaert. As a middleweight in the UFC, Alvey racked up an impressive 8-5 record as a middleweight, but things at 205lbs have been rocky.

After moving up to 205lbs in 2018, Alvey has really struggled. He’s 2-4-1 in seven fights at light heavyweight, though he did snap a four-fight losing skid with a split draw against Da Un Jung in his last outing. Overall, the 34-year-old has been a solid fighter in the UFC, but there is no doubt he needs to win this fight to keep his job.

Cummings (24-7) has actually been in the UFC a bit longer than Alvey has been, as he entered the world’s leading MMA promotion back in 2013. Since then, Cummings has accumulated a solid 9-4 record in the Octagon. Cummings is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Alessio Di Chirico and has won three of his last four fights overall. He is arguably one of the most underrated middleweights in the UFC.

