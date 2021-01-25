Dustin Poirier: I am the uncrowned world champion

Fresh off of a big knockout win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, lightweight contender Dustin Poirier says he’s the uncrowned world champion.

Poirier picked up the biggest victory of his career when he finished the UFC superstar McGregor in the main event of one of the biggest pay-per-views in UFC history. It’s Poirier’s second straight win following a decision over Dan Hooker in his last outing, and he’s won six of his last seven fights overall. His only loss during that stretch came against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. But the Russian is essentially retired right now, and therefore there will have to be a new champion.

Many felt that the Poirier vs. McGregor fight should have been for a title, but it was a non-title bout. If Nurmagomedov gives up his title as expected, it seems like it was a wasted opportunity not to crown the champion in that fight. Nonetheless, despite no belt being on the line against McGregor Poirier believes he is now the uncrowned world champion. Check out what “The Diamond” wrote on his Twitter below.

UNCROWNED WORLD CHAMPION — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

UNCROWNED WORLD CHAMPION

I am the champion — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

I am the champion

The UFC will have a decision to make in the coming weeks after Nurmagomedov gives his final decision. If he vacates his belt, then you know that Poirier will be one half of the next lightweight title fight. Against who, though, is the question. Some possibilities include Nate Diaz, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje. But you can’t count out the UFC booking a trilogy fight against Poirier either. Either way, Poirier is looking good right now, and his stock has never.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that he’s the uncrowned world champion?