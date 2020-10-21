Sam Alvey knows the stakes are high for his UFC 254 showdown with Da Un Jung

Sam Alvey thought his time as a UFC fighter was over when he lost to Ryan Spann at UFC 249 but he’s getting one more shot at UFC 254.

Alvey was on a three-fight losing streak and figured it was do-or-die for his career and dropped a very close split decision. Yet, weeks later, he got a fight offer to take on Da Un Jung at UFC 254 and knows he will be cut if he loses five in a row.

“I was sure it was. I know the UFC likes me and I’m a fan-favorite,” Alvey said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The UFC has enjoyed my last four fights and they realize two of them were Marc Goddard’s fault. I know I won’t get another chance, I either win this one or I’m out so I’m going to win this one.”

Against Jung, Alvey knows he has a style that can frustrate the 26-year-old. He can take a shot and keeps coming forward. Alvey knows if the fight gets to the second round, he will be able to take over.

So, for “Smilin’ Sam” he expects to snap his losing streak and hand Jung his first loss in five years and first in the UFC by finishing him in the second round.

“I’m super excited about it. He’s a heavy puncher and he doesn’t seem to slow down much,” Alvey said. “It’s a fight that if it goes three rounds it will be three rounds of us hitting each other. I don’t think it will go three rounds, I will finish him in the second.”

Although Sam Alvey is confident he is the better wrestler he doesn’t expect to use it as he wants to keep it standing and look for the knockout win.

“I’m a collegiate wrestler who has worked with Dan Henderson for more than a decade now,” Alvey concluded. “If I want it to go to the ground I can get it there but the fans like it standing. I’m getting this shot to win because when I fight I fight to get that KO.”

