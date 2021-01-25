Ryan Garcia confirms boxing superfight against Manny Pacquiao

Boxing star Ryan Garcia confirmed that he is set to take on legend Manny Pacquiao in an upcoming superfight between two of the sport’s elite.

On Sunday evening, Garcia confirmed the rumors on his social media that he will be taking on Pacquiao. Mike Coppinger of The Athletic previously reported that this fight was making headway. We don’t have all the details yet, but as far as Garcia is concerned, the fight is a done deal. Check out what “King” wrote on his Instagram.

A dream turned reality It’s an honor to share the Ring with @mannypacquiao I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best Man Winning

Garcia also added the following remark in the comments section:

It would be impossible to get to everyone but I just want to say thank you for the support since the beginning when I was that Kid in the Garage in Victorville to now this. The journey continues thank you from the bottom of my heart

It doesn’t appear that a weight class has been determined yet. In Pacquiao’s last fight against Keith Thurman in July 2019, he won a split decision in a contest at 147lbs. As for Garcia, in his last fight earlier this month, he defeated Luke Campbell at 135lbs. As Coppinger pointed out in his report, the negotiations for this bout are still ongoing.

Pacquiao (62-7-2) has won his last three fights and overall he has won five of his last six fights. At age 42 there is no doubt Pacquiao is in the final stages of his career, but a fight against a star like Garcia promises to deliver a sizeable payday. Garcia (21-0) is only 22 years old, and he is one of the stars of boxing present and future. He’s won his last five fights by knockout and has plenty of confidence before he faces Pacquiao.

