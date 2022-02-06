Sam Alvey issues emotional statement after suffering another loss at UFC Vegas 47: “Something needs to change. I’m not done fighting”

Sam Alvey has suffered another loss inside the Octagon and he’s spoken out about it.

Alvey competed on the main card of UFC Vegas 47. His opponent was Brendan Allen, who was looking to rebound after an upset TKO loss to Chris Curtis back in late 2021.

Ultimately, Alvey was submitted in the second round via rear-naked choke. This bout was contested in the light heavyweight division. It was Allen’s debut at 205 pounds.

After the fight, Alvey took to social media to let his supporters know that he will not be retiring from MMA competition but he will need a break.

Sam Alvey says he’s not done fighting but he needs to change something.

Plans on taking a hiatus, via his IG.#UFCVegas47pic.twitter.com/BNFZJz6LT1 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 6, 2022

“Hey guys, I’m fresh off my UFC fight and as I’m sure a lot of you saw, I did not — I didn’t get it done. I’ve lost a step. Something needs to change and I’m gonna make the correction.

“I’m not done fighting but I love this sport and you know what? God has blessed me. God, I raise God’s name on a high. I would not have the career I’ve had without him and I really have had a good career. I’ve had a long career.

“I’ve had — shoot, that was my 23rd fight in the UFC. I’ve had a career that people dream of. I’m not done fighting but I know I need to take a little bit of a hiatus.

“My YouTube channel, I’m gonna really push that. I wanna help coach, I wanna help coach you guys. If you have questions, if you wanna learn from me, if you wanna teach me, follow me on there, follow me here. I’m gonna keep pushing. I wanna help others win, I’m winning again too.

“I’m not done. I love you guys.”

With the loss to Allen, Sam Alvey has now gone 0-7-1 in his last eight outings. He hasn’t won a bout since June 2018. Whether or not the UFC will cut ties with Alvey remains to be seen.