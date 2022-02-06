Amanda Nunes explains decision to leave American Top Team to form her own gym

Amanda Nunes has revealed why she has stepped away from American Top Team in favor of starting her own gym.

When Nunes entered the Octagon on Dec. 11, 2021, very few predicted that she would lose to Julianna Pena. To their credit, some experts did call it but “The Lioness” was an overwhelming favorite to win the fight.

Going into the fight, Pena told anyone who would listen that she had the answer to Nunes’ dominance. Pena was right as she secured a second-round submission finish via rear-naked choke to become the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

That wouldn’t be the only shocking thing involving Nunes. Word broke that the former 135-pound champion left American Top Team in favor of starting her own gym alongside her wife and fellow UFC fighter, Nina.

Speaking to ESPN, Amanda Nunes said that her split from ATT boils down to wanting a more private setup.

“You know like I said, after all this done, I wanna be a coach. So, when I said I wanna open a gym, I didn’t say I’m gonna open a public gym. I wanna open a private space. If I have to start over, I wanna do some things the way I wanna do. So, it’s gonna be something that I wanna do.”

Nunes added that she feels the change of scenery will help her better focus on the task at hand. That task being a rematch with Julianna Pena. The two will collide again for the bantamweight gold at some point this year.

Nunes and Pena will serve as coaches on season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter. Filming is set to begin this month (February). The season will feature women’s flyweights and men’s heavyweights vying to become the 2022 TUF winner and earn a UFC contract. The contestants are in Las Vegas awaiting medical and COVID-19 test results.