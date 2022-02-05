UFC Vegas 47: ‘Hermansson vs. Strickland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.

Hermansson (22-6 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over highly touted prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. That win was preceded by a loss to Marvin Vettori in December of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall. The controversial American has not tasted defeat since May of 2018, when he was stopped by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Saturday’s event is co-headlined by another middleweight matchup featuring Nick Maximov taking on Punahele Soriano.

Maximov (7-0 MMA) made his Octagon debut at UFC 266 where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Cody Brundage.

Meanwhile, Soriano (8-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Brendan Allen back in July.

UFC Vegas 47 Main Card (7pm EST, ESPN+)

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland –

Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano –

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris –

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen –

Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore –

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson –

UFC Vegas 47 Prelims (4pm EST, ESPN+)

John Castaneda vs. Miles Johns –

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano –

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani –

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko –

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques –

Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe – Rowe def. Witt via TKO at 2:15 of Round 2

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar – Gordon def. Bondar via submission (technical) at 1:22 of Round 1

