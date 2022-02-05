UFC Vegas 47: ‘Hermansson vs. Strickland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.
Hermansson (22-6 MMA) most recently competed back in May, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over highly touted prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. That win was preceded by a loss to Marvin Vettori in December of 2020.
Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall. The controversial American has not tasted defeat since May of 2018, when he was stopped by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.
Saturday’s event is co-headlined by another middleweight matchup featuring Nick Maximov taking on Punahele Soriano.
Maximov (7-0 MMA) made his Octagon debut at UFC 266 where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Cody Brundage.
Meanwhile, Soriano (8-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Brendan Allen back in July.
UFC Vegas 47 Main Card (7pm EST, ESPN+)
Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland –
Nick Maximov vs. Punahele Soriano –
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris –
Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen –
Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore –
Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson –
UFC Vegas 47 Prelims (4pm EST, ESPN+)
John Castaneda vs. Miles Johns –
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano –
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani –
Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko –
Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques –
Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe – Rowe def. Witt via TKO at 2:15 of Round 2
Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar – Gordon def. Bondar via submission (technical) at 1:22 of Round 1
Who are you picking to win tonight's UFC Vegas 47 main event between Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson?