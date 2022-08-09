Sam Alvey announces he’s “not under contract” with the UFC anymore, calls out Jake Paul

Sam Alvey is no longer on the UFC roster.

Following Alvey’s first-round TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk, he fought out his UFC contract and it was likely that was going to be it for him. Prior to the fight, he told BJPENN.com’s Just Scrap Radio that the UFC was allowing him to fight out his deal.

“Mick Maynard called me up and said ‘Sam, you’ve had a string of bad luck, they are good fights and we appreciate everything you’ve done for the company,” Alvey said. “There are a lot of fighters that come into fight week and are kind of angry, you guys have never been that. Because of that, we are going to let you fight out your contract.’ I have one fight left on my contract and they are letting me fight it out because of the short-notice fights and bad decisions… It could be the end of my UFC career, I’ve had a good run.”

Following the loss, the UFC ultimately decided to part ways with Sam Alvey but he isn’t done fighting. In the same message announcing he is no longer under UFC contract and off the roster, the fan-favorite called out Jake Paul for a boxing match now that he’s a free agent.

“Y’all didn’t let me down couple of these had me rolling,” Alvey wrote on Instagram. “Hey @jakepaul I’m not under contract anymore.”

Although Alvey is interested in boxing it doesn’t seem likely that Paul would entertain the fight. Alvey is on a nine-fight winless skid so for Paul, there isn’t much upside for him to take it.

If Alvey can’t get the Paul boxing match as he wants, it’s uncertain what would be next for him. He has talked about an interest in BKFC or WWE but there is no question Alvey will fight again.

What do you make of Sam Alvey calling out Jake Paul?

