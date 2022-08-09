Brendan Schaub confused by Jake Paul’s callout of KSI: “You were about to fight a legit guy”

Brendan Schaub isn’t a fan of Jake Paul calling out KSI for a boxing match.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York City this month. However, the fight was canceled, as the two men argued about the weight allowance for the heavyweight. Rahman Jr. famously took the bout on short notice.

Since that cancelation, the 25-year-old has targeted a fight with another YouTube star. Paul has been calling out KSI for a boxing match later this year. ‘The Nightmare’ turned down the bout at first. However, he later proposed an event at Wembley Stadium in 2023.

The fight between Jake Paul and KSI feels like a step back, according to Brendan Schaub. The former UFC heavyweight contender discussed the possible bout on The Schaub Show. There, the fighter-turned-podcaster debated if it was the right move for Paul.

The 39-year-old pointed out how the YouTuber was previously set to face a legitimate fighter, Hasim Rahman Jr. The heavyweight famously had upwards of 100 amateur fights, and triple the professional bouts of Paul. To Schaub, fighting a fellow influencer in KSI feels like a step backward.

“Jake Paul is trying to fight KSI. He’d beat the s*it out of him… Jake would beat the s*it out of KSI. Don’t fight a YouTuber, that’s not going to help anything. It may be a payday at Madison Square Garden, but don’t do that.”

Brendan Schaub continued, “He’s not a fighter, he’s a YouTuber. For Jake, don’t go that route, you were about to fight a legit guy in Rahman Jr. Now you coming for KSI? A straight-up YouTuber? That doesn’t make sense. [I know it’s about the views and money], but still, you know… Don’t try and fight KSI, Jake.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

