Rumble CEO offers Joe Rogan a no-censorship deal worth $100 million to switch platforms

The CEO of Rumble has offered Joe Rogan a deal worth $100 million over four years to switch to their platform from Spotify.

The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for Joe Rogan after a video compilation of him saying the N-word went viral. Understandably, this caused quite the backlash on social media, with many fans being split between supporting him and tearing him down.

There are plenty of arguments on both sides with the end result, for now, being the removal of over 100 previous episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience from Spotify.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has apparently seen this as some form of censorship, leading to him sending the following message to Rogan over social media.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

“Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place, How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit. Sincerely, Chris Pavlovski, CEO.”

Pavlovski clearly notes that this is a legitimate deal and, of course, matches the $100 million that Rogan is reportedly receiving from Spotify as part of his current arrangement with them.

This issue is likely to continue picking up steam and as ever, will probably gain a lot of traction from mixed martial arts fans across the globe – from those who love Joe and hate him.

Do you believe this is a legitimate offer? If so, should Joe Rogan consider leaving Spotify in favour of Rumble? Where do you stand on the controversy in general? Let us know your thoughts as this continues to unravel down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!