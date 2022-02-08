Michael Bisping would “love the opportunity” to get in the ring or the cage with one of the Paul brothers

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has said he would love the opportunity to fight either Logan Paul or Jake Paul.

The last few years have seen the Paul brothers, and Jake especially, vault into relevancy within the combat sports space. From fighting Floyd Mayweather to knocking out former UFC champions, it’s been a rollercoaster ride that shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

Logan Paul appears to be focusing on other ventures right now whereas Jake, also known as “The Problem Child”, is open to any and all challengers that may come his way.

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping confirmed that he would welcome the chance to compete against either of them.

“I would love an opportunity to do so [beat up the Paul brothers]. I would absolutely love nothing better than to get locked into a cage or a ring with either of those little f***ing idiots. By the way, fair play to them, they’re making money, they’re doing good things.”

Bisping retired from competitive mixed martial arts back in 2018 but given his name value, we wouldn’t be surprised if this is something that either of the brothers would entertain. They’d certainly get value for money in the trash talk department and even though he’s been on the shelf for a while, you can bet “The Count” has still been training – and that he’d ramp it up in the event of a collision with these controversial figures.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Michael Bisping fight either Jake Paul or Logan Paul? If so, do you believe he would be the favourite to win either of those contests? Let us know your thoughts on the evolving celebrity boxing scene and the Bisping consideration down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!