Roy Nelson offers advice to Greg Hardy for Alexander Volkov fight: Use ‘two inhalers’

Bellator heavyweight Roy Nelson has some words of advice for the UFC’s Greg Hardy when he fights Alexander Volkov. Nelson tells Hardy to ‘use two inhalers.’

Nelson previously fought Volkov in the UFC, so he knows a thing or two about fighting the giant Russian. Hardy takes on Volkov in the co-main event of UFC Moscow next week, and Nelson was kind enough to offer Hardy some advice for the fight.

Here’s what Nelson told TMZ when asked if Hardy has a chance to beat Volkov.

“Sure he does. I mean, as long as he gets his inhalers, he can puff those between rounds, he should be good,” Nelson said. “Maybe (he should use) two inhalers.”

Hardy was at the center of controversy at UFC Boston a few weeks ago when he was caught using an inhaler between the second and third rounds of his heavyweight bout against Ben Sosoli. The inspector for the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission mistakenly told Hardy he could use the inhaler, and he went on to win a unanimous decision. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest immediately after the event on the basis that Hardy used the inhaler during the fight when he was not allowed to.

Still, the mistake didn’t hurt Hardy’s stock with the UFC. In fact, despite the bout being a No Contest now, Hardy was given the opportunity to step up on short notice and take on top-10 ranked Volkov at UFC Moscow. It’s the first top-10 opponent of Hardy’s career, and a massive step up in competition compared to the last few opponents he’s had.

The oddsmakers have Hardy pegged as the betting underdog against Volkov. But if you ask Nelson, as long as Hardy can use two inhalers he should be good to go.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/29/2019.