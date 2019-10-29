Report | Donald Trump ‘tentatively scheduled’ to attend UFC 244

President Donald Trump has had ties to the world of mixed martial arts for years and it seems he has his sights set on watching the “BMF” title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in person.

According to a report via Twitter from Annie Karni, a White House correspondent for the New York Times, the President of the United States is “tentatively scheduled” to attend UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden this Saturday.

Weekend Plans: Trump is tentatively scheduled to go to NYC to attend an MMA event at Madison Square Garden on Sat night, per sources. Stay over at Trump Tower. Great news for traffic on NYC Marathon Sunday. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 29, 2019

“Weekend Plans: Trump is tentatively scheduled to go to NYC to attend an MMA event at Madison Square Garden [Saturday] night, per sources,” Karni Tweeted. “Stay over at Trump Tower. Great news for traffic in NYC Marathon Sunday.”

President Trump, who coincidentally was inducted into the New Jersey State Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2013, has had a close relationship with UFC president Dana White for a number of years. In 2001, as many states and venues had turned their backs on MMA and the UFC, Trump opened the doors of the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City to the organization to host UFC 30 and UFC 31.

In 2008, Trump joined forces with Affliction Entertainment for an MMA promotion that featured the likes of Fedor Emelianenko as a competitor. The promotion would only last for two events, thus ending the President’s foray in the world of MMA. Trump has remained tied to the MMA community as White threw his support to the President’s campaign by making a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Last summer, White visited the White House, and President Trump, along with UFC welterweight Colby Covington. Trump has thrown his support towards Covington over the last year and change, as “Chaos” has been an advocate of the polarizing President. Covington is scheduled to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 245 in December.

The UFC has yet to confirm whether or not President Trump will be in attendance for UFC 244.

How do you think MMA fans will react if Donald Trump attends the card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/29/2019.