Paige VanZant has no regrets about leaving the UFC for BKFC: “It was the best decision I’ve ever made”

Women’s combat sports superstar Paige VanZant has no regrets about leaving the UFC for BKFC, calling it “the best decision I’ve ever made.”

VanZant competed in MMA from 2012 to 2020, and between 2014 and 2020 she fought exclusively for the UFC, where she went 4-5 overall. After becoming a free agent last summer, VanZant decided to take her talents to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Although she lost a decision to Britain Hart in her BKFC debut, VanZant has already been booked for her next fight, a rematch with her former UFC opponent Rachael Ostovich.

Although VanZant hasn’t achieved the success in BKFC yet that she wants to, she still believes that she made the right call in leaving the UFC for her new company. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, explained why she believes she made the right call in leaving the UFC.

“I had my whole career was built off the UFC. I was in the UFC for like six years. It was very nerve-wracking. There weren’t a lot of people who left the UFC in the prime of their career. There were a lot of veterans that had left the UFC that were kind of on that tail end, looking for a few more fights,” VanZant said.

“For me, I was a free agent at 26 years old. I was really young. It was nerve-wracking to know you’re leaving the powerhouse of combat sports. But now I know it was the best decision I’ve ever made. Since I’ve left, I’ve seen multiple fighters leave the UFC — and it’s not a diss at the UFC necessarily, but I think it’s more an awakening in fighters knowing there’s money out there and we’re going to be compensated for what we’re doing.”

Do you agree with Paige VanZant that she made the right choice leaving the UFC for BKFC?