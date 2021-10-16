Roman Reigns slams CM Punk for getting ‘whooped’ in the UFC: “I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200lbs soaking wet…”

Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could not resist the opportunity to take a dig at CM Punk over his failed run with the UFC.

The former WWE champion and recent AEW addition, Punk (0-1 with 1 no-contest UFC), made two Octagon appearances between September of 2016 and June of 2018. The Chicago native suffered a submission loss to Mickey Gall in his first effort and wound up being outpointed by Mike Jackson his second time out.

During a recent interview with Complex the reigning WWE kingpin, Roman Reigns, was asked if he wished he could go toe to toe with CM Punk.

“I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost. Then also he got his whooped in the UFC.” Roman Reigns said of CM Punk. “I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3”, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?”

