Video | Jake Hager slams Junior dos Santos through a table at AEW Rampage

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos made his professional wrestling debut at tonight’s AEW Rampage event in Miami.

Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) competed in a six-man tag team match which served as the evenings main event.

During the entertaining contest, ‘JDS’ got into it with current Bellator heavyweight Jake Hager (3-0 MMA). The eyebrow raising collision resulted in Hager putting Junior dos Santos through a table. Check out the footage below courtesy of AEW on Twitter:

.@RealJakeHager sends @junior_cigano through a table! This main event is WILD – Tune in NOW for #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/uhVANBNON3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021

Despite his rough encounter with Jake Hager, Junior dos Santos went on to get his hand raised alongside tag team partners Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage event also featured appearances from former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal and BKFC fighter Paige VanZant.

‘PVZ’ would cause interference in the match leaving ‘Gamebred’ open to strike Chris Jericho with his infamous flying knee.

A distraction from @paigevanzant and @GamebredFighter just knocked out @IAmJericho with a running knee strike – Tune in NOW for #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/iFn83Lqr17 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021

Junior dos Santos appeared to be right at home inside of the wrestling ring and it appears he could have a promising future with AEW. The former UFC heavyweight champion last competed in mixed martial arts in December of 2020, where he suffered his fourth straight Octagon defeat at the hands of Ciryl Gane.

‘JDS’ received his walking papers shortly following that setback and had the following to say of his dismissal.

“The UFC didn’t even talk to me. For example, Dana White, I haven’t talked to him in years. Not to ask anything or know anything. They didn’t even talk to me. (They) texted Dan (Lambert) of American Top Team, and it got to me that their decision was to release me from my contract,” Junior dos Santos told MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz. “I reacted with surprise. I was a little bit impressed by the coldness of how they treated the case. I know it’s a business, (but) they just don’t care. The history we did in there and everything else, the dedication and how everything has always played out, was totally disregarded.”