Chael Sonnen scolds Jon Jones for ‘disgusting’ response to Jackson Wink MMA ban, ‘Bones’ replies with fiery message

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen have a long and storied rivalry dating back to their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 159 back in 2013.

That Spring evening in New Jersey, Jones (26-1 MMA) successfully defended his title by disposing of Sonnen (31-17-1 MMA) in the very first round via TKO.

Despite the decisive outcome in their title fight, ‘Bones’ and ‘The American Gangster’ never buried the hatchet. Instead, the pair have continued to trade insults over the course of the past eight and a half years.

Following Jon Jones recent arrest for domestic violence, his longtime coach revealed that ‘Bones’ had received a temporary suspension from the Jackson-Wink gym.

“Had a heartbreaking conversation over the phone with one of my longtime coaches last night, really hurts to lose the support of someone I respect so much. Sincere thank you to the rest of the coaches for staying in the fight with me. Our journey continues …” – Jones responded to the news in a tweet that was later deleted.

Chael Sonnen was not impressed by the comments made by Jones and proceeded to slam the former UFC light heavyweight kingpin on his YouTube channel.

“Jon put a tweet on this and he deleted it and it was just disgusting,” Sonnen said (ht sportskeeda). “The tweet was disgusting and he said, ‘it hurts really bad to have one of my coaches who I respect so much turn away from me, for the rest of the coaches going for that fight with me, we continue,’ and then he deleted it. The reason that tweet is disgusting is he used the word team. You have the most selfish guy in sport using the word team when convenient.”

Jon Jones clearly caught wind of Sonnen’s comments and responded with the following message.

“At 4:33 in the very first round, and still living rent free.” – Jones tweeted and later deleted from social media.

Check out a photo of Jones’ deleted tweet below:

Jones tweeted and deleted this in response to Chael Sonnen pic.twitter.com/pK0BCSQbLc — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) October 16, 2021

Following his recent arrest in Las Vegas, Jon Jones has revealed some of the hardships he has experienced in life including being molested as a child (see more on that here).

