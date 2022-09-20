Robert Whittaker shares the attribute that could earn Marvin Vettori a UFC title

Robert Whittaker has explained the trait Marvin Vettori has that could help him win a UFC world title one day.

Back at UFC Paris earlier this month, Robert Whittaker proved that he’s just a class above Marvin Vettori right now with a comprehensive unanimous decision win in the French capital. It served as just his third UFC defeat in the last four years, with the previous two coming to current champion Israel Adesanya.

Vettori, who turns 29 today, clearly has the skills necessary to be a top star at 185 pounds – but he still has work to do before he can consistently compete with the very best in the division, as Whittaker and Adesanya have proven.

However, as per Bobby Knuckles himself, there is something that ‘The Italian Dream’ has in his arsenal that could take him far in the years to come.

“Definitely [Vettori could become UFC champion],” Whittaker said. “As long as I’m around, definitely not [laughs]. But I think he has something that is why he’s won so many of his fights, I said this in a lot of the interviews leading up to it. He has zero quitting in him. That’ll take a guy very, very far… you’ve seen in a lot of these fights where he’s fighting a dude who’s flashier, more skillful, more technical, but he doesn’t give up and his opponent eventually does. It’s a dangerous trait, especially for someone who’s young enough like he is. Continue learning and continue growing. He’s got a lot of potential still.”

Quotes via MMA News

As of this writing, there’s been no timeline for a return to the Octagon for either man.

