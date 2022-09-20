17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor

Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17.

For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.

At 5-0 with all five wins coming in the last twelve months since he turned pro, Rosas Jr is already a force to be reckoned with – and after obtaining a special license that should be confirmed today at a Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) meeting, he looks set to be eligible to take part in his scheduled bout against Mando Gutierrez on the Contender Series.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the youngster went into more detail about his journey thus far.

“I was 15 when I started my amateur career,” Rosas said. “… Since it was an Indian area, it was mostly up to the promoter. We ended up convincing him and he ended up giving me the opportunity to fight on his card. I had one fight when I was 15 and then my other amateur fight I was 16. Then, I made my pro debut when I was 17. … I fought people who were in their 30s. The oldest fighter I fought was 33 or 34. The youngest one was like 25 or 26.”

“The commission already approved it. I already did all the paperwork. All I had to do was a notary. My friend signed it. That’s the only thing that I had to do. Jason House did all the rest. I think he sent film to the commission and said why I’m ready to compete at this level and the commission approved.”

“Those people don’t know much about fighting in my opinion,” Rosas said. “They just see a 17-year-old. They’re just like, ‘Oh, a 17-year-old.’ They think I’m a normal kid who’s 17 years old. I’m a different kind of 17-year-old. When they were at parties, when they were at summer vacation, I was at the gym, working my ass off. Since I was little, I knew what I wanted. I know what I want and I’m going to get out there and get it. To all those haters, I don’t really care. They can say whatever they want.”

