Marvin Vettori reacts following loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris

Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori has reacted after suffering a decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris.

Vettori (18-6-1 MMA) had entered today’s co-main event with hopes of building on his unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41. Prior to that win, ‘The Italian Dream’ was reeling from his second career loss to reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 263.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered UFC Paris looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback, ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Tonight’s UFC Paris co-main event proved to be another strong performance from the former champion in Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ looked terrific in the standup department and was also able to showcase his world class takedown defense. Marvin Vettori looked visibly frustrated throughout the contest, but still showed a ton of heart as always. After fifteen minutes of action, Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision win from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Paris Result: Robert Whittaker def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Following the conclusion of today’s co-main event in France, Vettori shared the following sentiments (translated by @phre on Twitter):

Marvin Vettori said: "sorry guys, he was really an elite opponent. I love you all, make some noise even if I lost". #UFCParis — Al Zullino (@phre) September 3, 2022

Most recently ‘The Italian Dream’ took to Instagram Live where he shared a photo of himself and Tai Tuivasa with the caption: “We live to fight another day”

Who would you like to see Marvin Vettori fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

