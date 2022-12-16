Robert Whittaker believes “notorious” Paulo Costa is trolling with recent claims of not fighting at UFC 284: “I don’t think anybody should pay too much attention to the dude”

Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on Paulo Costa‘s recent suggestion that there’s no bout agreement signed for UFC 284.

For the longest time, it’s seemed as if Robert Whittaker would be facing off against Paulo Costa at UFC 284 in Australia. However, as of late, Costa has been throwing a spanner into the works.

The Brazilian has done so by suggesting that there’s no official bout agreement at all. It comes in the wake of him teasing free agency as opposed to signing a new deal with UFC.

Robert Whittaker, one of the best middleweights on the planet, had the following to say on the matter in a recent interview.

“I signed a contract and I’m training my butt off and I’m starving myself to get down to the weight limit. Someone is getting beaten up in February. What he’s doing, he’s a notorious troll for sort of that stuff. So, I’m not paying too much attention and I don’t think anybody should pay too much attention to the dude that walks around with a bottle that says ‘Secret Juice’ on it.”

Whittaker proceeded to comment on the progress of Alex Pereira after his win over Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker laughs off Costa

“It was a very chess match of a fight. To see Alex, you know, get hurt the way he did in the first round and then hang in there and then steadily, he modified his gameplan and his appraoch a little bit after that first round which shows a lot of head IQ to get you there to take it from [Israel Adesanya] in the [fifth]. It was a great showing on both dudes. It was a great fight.”

