Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”

TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month.

Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.

Dillashaw announced in December that he’d be retiring from MMA after an illustrious career. However, some have speculated that he could still return if his recovery from injury goes to plan.

Now, the man himself has spoken on the subject during a recent interview.

“We’ll see, man. We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage,” Dillashaw said.

Dillashaw’s big plan

“Just how busy I am and what life looks like. Because I might be so busy. I’m already in kind of that busy, where I don’t have time to even come back. When I did come back, I had to put business in the back to deal with the fight. That business is gonna pay me for the rest of my life, and this fight’s only going to pay me now.”

TJ Dillashaw has had some big ups and some fairly notable downs in recent years. Of course, his PED scandal will forever be hanging over his head, but he’s a two-time champion for a reason.

If and when he does decide to come back to the Octagon, you can bet he’ll try and do so as an even better version of his former self.

