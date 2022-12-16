Jamahal Hill confident Glover Teixeira has never seen anyone with his “finishing ability” ahead of UFC 283: “You can’t compare me to nobody else bro”

Jamahal Hill has expressed his confidence in being able to finish Glover Teixeira when they meet next month at UFC 283.

In a strange twist of fate, Jamahal Hill will fight Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title next month in Brazil. It comes after the title bout at UFC 282, between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, ended in a split draw.

Hill won’t have much time to prepare for his first chance at the belt. Teixeira, on the other hand, is a former UFC champion.

Jamahal is currently on a three-fight win streak. In equal measure, however, this is a fairly notable step up in competition.

When discussing his route to victory in this contest, Hill had the following to say.

“What happens when I hurt somebody? Who have I hurt that I did not finish? When I hurt somebody what happens? It’s game over.”

Hill shoots for the stars

“We’ve seen Glover hurt somebody and they survive, we’ve seen Jiri [Prochazka] hurt somebody and they survive. So when we are talking about finishing ability, you can’t compare me to nobody else bro.”

There’s something about confidence in mixed martial arts that can take you a long way. Despite his one and only loss to Paul Craig, Hill knows and understands just how good he can be – and has been. His route to the top has been a complicated one but even on short notice, he clearly feels as if this is his big chance to shine.

It’s pretty important, though, that he doesn’t take someone as established as Glover too lightly.

It's pretty important, though, that he doesn't take someone as established as Glover too lightly.

What do you think Jamahal Hill's chances are of knocking Glover Teixeira out? If he fails to do so, is there any other feasible route to victory for him?