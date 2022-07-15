Robert Whittaker believes gloves could play a big factor in expected Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira fight: “I guess a big thing’s gonna be how Alex takes shots”

Robert Whittaker has explained how the gloves could play a factor if Israel Adesanya battles Alex Pereira in the UFC.

On the previous two occasions that Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya fought one another, it was ‘Poatan’ who was able to get the better of ‘The Last Stylebender’. On one occasion he won via decision and on the other, he knocked Adesanya out cold – with both contests coming in the world of kickboxing.

In the present day, Adesanya is the UFC middleweight champion and Pereira is widely considered to be the number one contender for the belt. The two men seem destined to square off with one another and given the storyline involved, you’d have to think the promotion is interested in making it happen.

Robert Whittaker, who knows a thing or two about Adesanya, recently told Submission Radio why he believes the gloves are going to play a key role in how the contest pans out.

“Mate, that’s an interesting fight, because I guess a big thing’s gonna be how Alex [Pereira] takes shots, how he handles the shots from Adesanya with the smaller gloves,” Whittaker said. “Because it’s not like Adesanya had an impossibly hard time hitting Alex in their kickboxing fight.

“So, we’ll see how he takes the shots. But like I said, Adesanya’s got some of the best defensive striking in the game. Looking forward to the fight actually. It’s punch and kick each other to high heavens. So, that’ll be fun.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Pereira and Adesanya fought on the same card at UFC 276 with the Brazilian knocking out Sean Strickland and the champ managing to edge past Jared Cannonier to retain the strap.

Is Robert Whittaker correct in his assessment? Who do you think gets the W if they do fight – Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira?