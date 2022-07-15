Chael Sonnen says fans are making a “mistake” viewing Charles Oliveira as the UFC lightweight champion: “We all think Charles is the chief, and guys, we’re doing that to be nice”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on fans viewing Charles Oliveira as the UFC lightweight champion.

Back at UFC 274, Charles Oliveira was able to defeat Justin Gaethje in one of the most exciting lightweight brawls in recent memory. Both men had some great moments but in the end, it was ‘Do Bronx’ who manages to overcome the Arizona native in his home state and get his hand raised in victory.

Unfortunately, as a result of him being stripped of the belt due to missing weight the day before, Oliveira was not able to call himself the champion.

Many fans and pundits disagree with him being stripped but according to Sonnen, we should all be looking at things a little differently.

“It’s very important, in my opinion, that we understand 155 pounds for what it is, not what we want it to be. What it really is, is a division that does not have a champion, and we all forget that,” Sonnen said. “We all think Charles is the chief, and guys, we’re doing that to be nice.

“We don’t like the way that scale business went down. We don’t like the fact that he had a fight where the opponent could be champion if he won, Charles did what he does — we don’t like it. So, we’re kinda just sweeping it as a way of serving Charles,” Sonnen added. “We’re doing that to be nice. I think it’s a mistake and I think you’re under-serving him.”

“We keep acting as though (Oliveira) is (the champion). Every picture I see of Charles posted, he’s still got the belt,” Sonnen said. “We’re attempting to give the conclusion we wish was accurate, but guys, it’s not. And you might be serving Charles better (by not branding him champion). You would not have pressure on him.

“He wanted to go out and fight McGregor and he’s the champion of the world. That’s a problem. We understand it, big money night, we understand it. But first off, you’re gonna have to wait. We’re gonna have to slow the division down… Secondly, to not take on the true contenders, it’s gonna be a little bit of a problem.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe Charles Oliveira should be UFC lightweight champion?