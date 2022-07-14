Alex Pereira says UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would “never give” him props: “Ask him if he was impressed when I knocked him out”

UFC middleweight Alex Pereira continues to go after rival Israel Adesanya as speculation regarding a fight between them grows.

The rivalry between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya had been dormant for a few years prior to ‘Poatan’ making his way over to the UFC from the world of kickboxing. In that particular martial art, Pereira managed to get the better of Adesanya on two separate occasions – one via knockout, and one via decision.

He’s since gone 3-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship with his most recent win being a KO success over top contender Sean Strickland. Now, he’s ready to move to the next level by going up against Adesanya for the third time.

‘The Last Stylebender’ doesn’t think a whole lot of the Brazilian and during an interview on The MMA Hour, Pereira explained why he isn’t too surprised by that.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Of course, he’d never give me props, but what he thinks or doesn’t think doesn’t change a thing to me,” Pereira said. “You have to ask him if he was impressed when I knocked him out. Was he not impressed? If he wasn’t, he’s sick. If he was impressed in his own fight [at UFC 276], that’s good enough to me.

“You think he wouldn’t KO the guy if he could?” he continued. “‘Oh, I’m going to make it look like an easy fight.’ You think he didn’t want [to KO him]? Of course he did, but the other guy didn’t let him do it. He’s giving his best in there. There’s no way, you can’t control it. What he’s doing there is his best. Who doesn’t want [a KO]? If you can have the power to retain the title by submission or knockout, who wouldn’t want that?”

Quotes via MMA Mania

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

When will we get the chance to see Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 3?