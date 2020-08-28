Robbie Lawler not thinking about retirement “at all”

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler says he’s not thinking about retirement “at all” heading into his fight against Neil Magny.

Lawler filled in on short notice for Geoff Neal against Magny, and the two will now lock horns in the co-main event of this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 33 event. For the veteran Lawler, if he wants to make one more run at the title at age 38 then he needs to get a win here in order to snap his current three-fight losing skid. But win or lose against Magny, Lawler says he is not thinking about hanging up his gloves, which some have suggested.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Lawler said that he has no plans on retiring anytime soon despite all the wars over the years adding up.

“I don’t really think about (retirement) at all,” Lawler said. “I’m just training and trying to get better, trying to get my training partners better, and just keep giving back to the sport that way. These guys are keeping me young and pushing me.”

Lawler is one of the greatest welterweights of all time and will one day likely be enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame. But ever since losing his belt to Tyron Woodley in 2016, Lawler has really struggled to get his hand raised. He is coming off of three straight losses to Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos, and Ben Askren and needs to get back in the win column.

But Lawler isn’t putting any pressure on himself. As he says, it’s all about having “fun” at this point in his career.

“Everyone knows if I turn it up, I can do great things and put on a show, so obviously he’s going to have to get ready for a guy who’s going in there to take him out and get a knockout,” Lawler said. ‘m just trying to bring joy back into fighting and go out there and have some fun.”

How many more years do you think Robbie Lawler has in the fight game?