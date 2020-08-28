Video | Derrick Lewis has close call riding ATV with son: “We’re ok”

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis recently had a very close call while riding an ATV outside his home with his young son.

In a video captured by his home security cameras, Lewis can be seen sitting on his ATV, lifting his son onto the vehicle to join him. His son then seemingly hits the gas, sending the ATV careening through a small garden, into a stone pillar, and finally out onto the lawn.

See the footage, which Lewis shared to Instagram, below:

"We're ok," Lewis wrote in the caption for his post.

“We’re ok,” Lewis wrote in the caption for his post.

Derrick Lewis last fought on August 8, when he picked up a second-round knockout victory over Russian submission specialist Alexey Oleynik, setting the record for most knockout wins in UFC history history in the process.

He’s now set to take on fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes on November 28. The bout, which is rife with title implications, is one that Blaydes has been asking for for quite some time.

Lewis, however, denies avoiding the fight.

“I don’t understand what he’s talking about,” he said ahead of his win over Oleynik. “This will be my twentieth UFC fight and I have fought all of the tough guys in the Octagon and he’s now just coming up on the radar. I don’t even know how many fights he’s had in the UFC for him to talk like he could take me.”

“I already fought just about everybody in the Top 10,” Lewis added. “The only guys I haven’t fought are Overeem and him. I’ve been asking to fight Curtis and Overeem. Overeem turned me down like three times in this past month before Oleinik popped up. And I asked for Blaydes, and if he don’t believe it he can ask Mick (Maynard).”

Thankfully, Lewis and his son were not injured in this ATV accident, so the heavyweight can settle his score with Blaydes this November.