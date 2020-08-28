Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith lands new radio show, Joe Rogan to serve as first guest

Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith has landed a new satellite radio show, and long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan will be his first guest.

MMA on Sirius XM announced Smith’s new radio show, titled Unlocking the Cage, on Twitter earlier this week.

🚨BIG SXM FIGHT NATION ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 YOU ASKED FOR HIM, AND YOU GOT HIM!!! 🎙️ We are very excited to announce that starting Monday, August 31st, you can catch @jimmysmithmma on “Unlocking the Cage” weekdays from 1-3pm ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation channel 156!🛰️ pic.twitter.com/yYKszlSJb2 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 27, 2020

“BIG SXM FIGHT NATION ANNOUNCEMENT: YOU ASKED FOR HIM, AND YOU GOT HIM!!! We are very excited to announce that starting Monday, August 31st, you can catch Jimmy Smith on “Unlocking the Cage” weekdays from 1-3pm ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation channel 156!” – MMA on SiriusXM on Twitter.

Shortly after this exciting news came to light, Smith divulged that his first guest on his new Unlocking the Cage program will be Rogan, who is easily one of the most visible figures in the combat sports industry.

Thanks so much to everyone from @MMAonSiriusXM!! I owe the world to @lthomasnews and @TheMarissaRives for this opportunity and I hope to make the most of it! To help me kick off the show Monday will be my first guest: the powerful @joerogan!! Be ready for LITERALLY anything😳 — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) August 27, 2020

“Thanks so much to everyone from @MMAonSiriusXM!! I owe the world to @lthomasnews and @TheMarissaRives for this opportunity and I hope to make the most of it! To help me kick off the show Monday will be my first guest: the powerful @joerogan !! Be ready for LITERALLY anything” – Jimmy Smith on Twitter.

Smith, a former fighter, served as a commentator for Bellator MMA from 2010 to 2017. From 2018 to 2019, he worked in commentary for the UFC. Since then, he’s taken a seat at the commentary booth for Invicta FC shows.

Will you be tuning in for the debut episode of Unlocking the Cage when Jimmy Smith chats with Joe Rogan?