Robbie Lawler discusses American Top Team departure

Robbie Lawler has no ill will towards American Top Team.

Lawler was a standout at the Florida-based gym, which has housed many notable competitors over the years such as Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Yoel Romero, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and many more. His departure from ATT raised some eyebrows.

During a media scrum, Lawler briefly touched on his departure from ATT (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Because I felt like going, like a grownup.”

Robbie Lawler continued, saying he has no regrets over his decision and that he has no issue with anyone at the gym.

“I’m cool with the road I’ve taken and I have no animosity to anybody at that gym,” Lawler said. “I’m just moving forward, growing and getting better. It is what it is. I’m not at that gym anymore. I’m at Hard Knocks doing my thing and worried about myself.”

Lawler will meet his ex-teammate Covington this Saturday night (Aug. 3). Covington has claimed that Lawler left ATT over a picture hanging up in the gym of Woodley’s victory over Lawler to capture the UFC welterweight gold back in 2016. Lawler has brushed off Covington’s trash talk up to this point.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/1/2019.