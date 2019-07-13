Robbie Lawler responds to Colby Covington’s claim that he left ATT because of a picture

Former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler will return to the octagon this August at UFC Newark for a fight with former interim title holder Colby Covington.

‘Ruthless’ was most recently seen in action at UFC 235 in March, where he suffered a controversial first round submission loss to Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington will fight for the first time since June of 2018, where he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision at UFC 225 to capture the promotions interim welterweight strap.

While Colby is known for causing ‘Chaos’, especially towards his opponents, he has spoken very highly of Robbie Lawler.

“Well, America’s Champ got the call from Uncle Dana, my best friend, and she wanted me to defend against the last real champion of this division, an all-time great, a first ballot Hall of Famer in ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler.” Colby Covington said in a recent interview with BJPENN Radio. “That guy coming off a dominant win over Ben Askren. He’s never looked better than in that fight. You know, he knocked out Ben Askren and removed his consciousness. So, we’re going to see the best Robbie Lawler we’ve ever seen.”

With that said, Colby Covington still plans on leaving Robbie Lawler in a pool of blood next month. ‘Chaos’ explained that Lawler’s exit from ATT was less than graceful and claims that Robbie’s departure from the gym was due to coach Dan Lambert hanging up a picture of Tyron Woodley (who had previously defeated Lawler for the title at UFC 201).

Lawler responded to Covington’s claims during a recent interview.

“I think it’s just him talking,” Robbie Lawler explained to Radio Station HOT 97. “I don’t really pay much attention to what anyone is saying. I know why I left, and that’s all that matters. Every decision I’ve ever made in my life, I’m better for it. It’s all learning experiences. I’m just here to fight. I’m not here to talk about the past. I’m just here to get better. I’m here to grow and continue to grow at life and in the sport.”

Robbie Lawler continued:

“I think he’s (Covington) done a good job. He’s a hard-working guy. He’s got a lot of ability. I think he does a lot of good things, and he’s got a good camp behind him.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when former UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Colby Covington square off at UFC Newark on August 3? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!