Junior dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov targeted as UFC Moscow main event

A battle of heavyweight sluggers will reportedly headline the upcoming UFC Moscow card as Junior dos Santos will fight Alexander Volkov in a five-round main event.

The Russian news outlet TASS (via MMANytt) first reported the battle between the two heavyweights, which is set to headline a card at CSKA Arena on November 9 in Moscow, Russia.

The UFC has not yet made the bout official.

Dos Santos (21-6) just fought in June when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC Minneapolis. Prior to the loss to Ngannou, JDS had won three straight fights over Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov. JDS is now 35 and has not held the heavyweight strap since 2012 when Cain Velasquez took it from him, but he remains one of the most dangerous and respected heavyweights on the UFC roster.

Volkov (30-7) has not competed since October 2018, when he suffered a last-second KO loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229. The 30-year-old native of Russia was riding a six-fight win streak prior to the Lewis loss that included four wins to open up his UFC career. Volkov is a former Bellator heavyweight champion but has not held a major MMA title since 2013, when Vitaly Minakov took the title from him.

This battle between dos Santos and Volkov is almost guaranteed to end in a knockout as both men are known for finishing their fights. Dos Santos has finished 16 of his 21 career victories, while Volkov has finished 23 of his 30 career victories. Between the two fighters, they have combined for 35 knockout wins.

This is the first bout that’s been revealed for the UFC Moscow card but you can expect more fights to be announced in the coming weeks and months for what is sure to be a must-watch event.

Who do you think wins, Junior dos Santos or Alexander Volkov?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/1/2019.