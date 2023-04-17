Rob Font eyeing Boston clash against former champion Petr Yan: “That would be insane”

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font wants a former champion upon his return.

The bantamweight has been out of the cage since his clash with Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 earlier this month. Heading into the contest, Font was riding a two-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera in recent octagon appearances. However, he ended his losing streak with a statement victory earlier this month.

In the bantamweight showcase at UFC 287, Font picked up a highlight-reel first-round win. The defeat was Yanez’s first in the promotion and helped move the Massachusetts fighter forward in the 135-pound division. With the win, Font is looking forward to bigger and better things.

As he stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, those bigger things include a matchup with Petr Yan. ‘No Mercy’ is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, having lost to Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling in that stretch. While Yan is riding a losing streak, Font doesn’t see too many other options outside of a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Given the current state of the bantamweight division, there are not many available for the rising contender to face. With that in mind, Font believes a clash with Yan is the best option at the moment.