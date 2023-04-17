UFC veteran Karl Roberson arrested and charged for allegedly stealing over $200k in jewelry

Karl Roberson, a 10-fight UFC veteran, has been charged in connection to a robbery in New Jersey.

According to a press release from the Howell Township Police Department, Roberson was one of two men arrested following an investigation into a residential burglary. The report says Roberson and Dathan Thompson allegedly pried open a rear door and once inside, made their way to the master bedroom where they allegedly located and stole over $200,000 in exotic jewelry and valuables.

The suspects were captured on home security surveillance cameras both inside and outside the home. However, Roberson and the other person were wearing masks at the time of the robbery with the homeowner offering a reward for information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the culprits.

After the police report, MMAFighting reached out and Detective Ryan Jackson confirmed the suspect was Karl Roberson, the UFC veteran.

“Yes, it would be the same person, Mr. Roberson. I’m familiar with his UFC career,” Jackson said. “It is definitely the UFC fighter, I’m well aware of that. I’m aware that he’s been released. He was lodged at our county jail for two to three weeks, I’m not sure the timeframe, since then he has been released.”

Karl Roberson was arrested at a traffic stop after his vehicle was flagged. He was then taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substance and several weapons offenses. Burglary charges are considered a second or third-degree felony in New Jersey, depending on the severity of the crime, and carry a potential term of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Roberson (9-6) went 4-6 in the UFC and was released after losing four straight fights. The 32-year-old last fought back in July of 2022 when he suffered a TKO loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu. Also on the losing skid he lost to Khalil Rountree, Brendan Allen, and Marvin Vettori. His UFC wins came over Darren Stewart, Jack Marshman, Roman Kopylov, and Wellington Turman.