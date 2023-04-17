Charles Oliveira details the injury that forced him out of next month’s UFC 288 co-main event

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has revealed why he’s pulled out of UFC 288.

‘Do Bronx’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last October. While the Brazilian wasn’t the champion heading into the contest, he was the division’s most recent titleholder. Last May, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight gold for missing weight against Justin Gaethje.

However, none of that mattered when it came time for the UFC 280 main event. Makhachev wound up dominating Oliveira en route to a second-round submission victory, winning the vacant title in the process. Furthermore, the defeat snapped the former titleholder’s historic 11-fight winning streak.

Following the fight, Charles Oliveira spoke about his want for a fast turnaround. The Brazilian got that, in a May booking with Beneil Dariush for UFC 288. However, late last week, Oliveira pulled out of the lightweight clash, citing an unspecified injury. The two were later rebooked for UFC 289 the following month.

Nonetheless, the former champion discussed the injury in a recent Instagram video. There, Oliveira revealed that he got injured while wrestling, but he’s not worried. The Brazilian informed fans that he’s expecting to return to training soon, ahead of his clash in June with Dariush.