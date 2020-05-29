Report | UFC, Reebok could soon “part ways”

Speaking to Dan LeBatard this morning, UFC President Dana White divulged that the promotion’s controversial outfitting deal with Reebok could soon come to an end.

The UFC’s partnership with Reebok began in 2015, and was immediately the subject of much debate, as many fans, pundits and fighters felt to little money was ending up in the pockets of the fighters.

From the sounds of it, the situation could change in the near future.

As aforementioned, White has suggested the UFC – Reebok deal is nearing its conclusion.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani subsequently reported that, based on the information available, he “wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides part ways.”

In an interview w/ @LeBatardShow earlier today, Dana White said the Reebok deal is coming to an end, he thinks, at the end of this year, & that they are talking to companies about a new deal. I’ve heard the same. At the moment, wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides part ways. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 29, 2020

“In an interview w/ @LeBatardShow earlier today, Dana White said the Reebok deal is coming to an end, he thinks, at the end of this year, & that they are talking to companies about a new deal,” Helwani reported on Twitter. “I’ve heard the same. At the moment, wouldn’t be surprised if the two sides part ways.”

During his interview with LeBatard, White also addressed concerns over how much money will go to UFC fighters if a new deal, perhaps with a new athletic apparel company, is struck.

When asked if fighters will be allowed to have sponsors in the cage again, his response was, “The fighters get paid. The fighters get paid for whatever sponsor we have, they get a piece of that. And they can have whatever sponsors they want outside the cage.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 29, 2020

“The fighters get paid,” the UFC boss said. “The fighters get paid for whatever sponsor we have, they get a piece of that. And they can have whatever sponsors they want outside the cage.”

How do you think the UFC should handle athlete outfitting when the deal with Reebok concludes?