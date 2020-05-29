Dana White explains why he trademarked John Oliver’s “UFSEA” phrase

UFC president Dana White explained why his organization recently trademarked late-night television host John Oliver’s “UFSEA” phrase.

While speaking about the UFC Fight Island on a recent episode of his show, Oliver suggested several comical nicknames for it, including Brawlhamas and UFSEA. It seems like the UFSEA phrase is something White and the other UFC executives liked, and it was revealed earlier this week the UFC had filed trademarks to use the UFSEA phrase for its mixed martial arts events and also on clothing.

It appears the world’s leading MMA organization is all-in on UFC Fight Island and all of the potential gimmicks surrounding it.

In a new interview with ESPN this week, White explained why the UFC trademarked the UFSEA phrase, saying that Oliver shouldn’t expect to collect any sort of royalty.

“John Oliver came out and did that piece [on Last Week Tonight] with selective facts about what we had done in Florida and all that stuff and UF-Sea. So I told my lawyers after that, see if the trademarks are there for ‘UFSEA.’ So obviously it did and you guys know about them,” White said (via MMAFighting.com)

“I think we got it. Thanks, John Oliver. I’m not giving you a cut either.”

Oliver suggested the UFSEA nickname when speaking about the UFC Fight Island on his show last week.

“While they couldn’t fly in international fighters for that event, their president Dana White has devised an insane workaround,” Oliver said.

“Yes, the UFC is apparently building a facility on a private island that they’re calling Fight Island. Now, is that a clever name? No. Is it the perfect name? Yes! Because it’s the first thought an idiot would have if they wanted to name a private island where fights happen.”

What do you think about Dana White trademarking the UFSEA phrase?