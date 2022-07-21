Read the letter UFC President Dana White sent to the judge overseeing the Cain Velasquez case

UFC President Dana White sent the judge of the Santa Clara Superior Court a letter supporting former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez (14-3 MMA) was arrested in California on charges of attempted murder back in February. The 39-year-old was reportedly chasing after and shooting at Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Cain’s 4-year-old son. During the chaos Velasquez accidently shot another passenger of Harry’s vehicle in the arm. The former heavyweight champion was later arrested and could now face up to twenty years in prison for his actions.

While many fans and fighters have contributed to the “Free Cain” movement, UFC President Dana White took things a step further by sending a letter to the judge of the Santa Clara Superior Court.

White’s letter was obtained by MMA Junkie and reads as follows:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

March 4, 2022

To the honorable judge of the Santa Clara Superior Court,

I write this reference in full knowledge of Cain Velasquez’s current charges of attempted murder and assault. I was stunned to learn of these charges against him, as they are completely out of character for the man I was proud to say was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

I (Dana White) have known Mr. Velasquez for more than 15 years, and during his time as an active athlete with UFC, he represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect. He was a model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself, projecting a positive image to UFC’s fanbase. Mr. Velasquez was extremely professional and went above and beyond to make a connection with our fans and promote the sport of mixed martial arts—- not only as an entertainment product, but also as a character—building discipline.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As a Mexican American, Mr. Velasquez was proud of his heritage and never passed up an opportunity to visit Mexico on behalf of our company and demonstrate his gratitude

to the Mexican fans for their support.

People who know him best describe him as a humble, soft-spoken man who was very much dedicated t0 his family, including his wife and his two children.

If given the opportunity, I’m sure Mr. Velasquez would like nothing more than to return to his family and continue to make a positive impact on his community.

I sincerely ask that you take this into consideration as you adjudicate next steps in this process concerning Mr. Velasquez.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

lf you wish for me to confirm any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Dana White

UFC President

Cain Velasquez was denied bail for a third time last week. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in custody since February 28 and is due back in court on August 5 with an August 19 plea hearing also on the court calendar.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below