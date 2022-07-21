Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot added to UFC 280

Beneil Dariush will be making his return in October.

According to ESPN, Dariush is set to fae Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22. It’s a pivotal fight for the lightweight division and according to Dariush, it is a title eliminator. The main event of the card sees the lightweight title up for grabs as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev.

“Winner fights for the belt. I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best,” Dariush said to ESPN.

Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) hasn’t fought since May of 2021 as he beat Tony Ferguson by decision. He was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev back in February but he broke his ankle which forced him out of the fight.

Prior to the win over Ferguson, Dariush scored a decision victory over Diego Ferreira. On his seven-fight win streak, he also has beaten the likes of Drakkar Klose, Drew Dober, and Thiago Moises. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Jim Miller, Michael Johnson, James Vick, and Anthony Rocco Martin. He’s currently ranked sixth at lightweight.

Mateusz Gamrot (21-1 and one No Contest) beat Arman Tsarukyan by decision back in June in his first UFC main event. The former KSW lightweight champion is 4-1 in the UFC and in his debut, he dropped a split decision to Guram Kutatelaze. The 31-year-old then rallied off a KO win over Scott Holtzman, a submission win over Jeremy Stephens, and a TKO win over Diego Ferreira. He also has a notable win over Norman Parke, twice, in KSW to defend his title. Gamrot is currently ranked ninth at lightweight.

With the addition of Dariush-Gamrot, UFC 280 is as follows:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Who do you think will win at UFC 280, Beneil Dariush or Mateusz Gamrot?

