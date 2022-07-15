Cain Velasquez denied bail for the third time

Cain Velasquez has been denied bail again.

Velasquez appeared in the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose on Monday for a hearing during which Judge Shelyna Brown denied a motion for bail. Yet, for the third time, his bail was denied, MMAJunkie first learned through court documents.

According to the report, Velasquez’s defense attorney Mark Geragos argued that the intent by Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender to not testify in a civil lawsuit should be seen as a change of circumstance in the criminal case against Velasquez, which is why the attempted bail for the third time. The former UFC heavyweight champion was also willing to post a $1 million bond and accept all requirements of the court in order to be back with his family.

Even with Geragos’ argument, Judge Brown denied bail once again. Brown said testimony status is irrelevant to the risk factor she thinks Velasquez poses, which was disappointing news for Velasquez and Geragos.

“Both factually and legally, I think the court got it wrong,” Geragos told MMA Junkie on Thursday.

Cain Velasquez has been in custody since February 28 and is due back in court on August 5 with an August 19 plea hearing also on the court calendar.

Velasquez allegedly shot at a man who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of his. However, he apparently missed that man, and his bullet hit the defendant’s stepfather.

Cain Velasquez is now facing 10 charges of being attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

