Ray Longo explains why he’s picking Donald Cerrone to beat Conor McGregor

Renowned coach Ray Longo is leaning towards Donald Cerrone to emerge victorious in the UFC 246 main event.

Cerrone is set to collide with Conor McGregor on Jan. 18. The welterweight showdown will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Cowboy” hopes to snap a two-fight skid that includes TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. McGregor wants to earn his first win since Nov. 2016.

Longo appeared as a guest on the Anik & Florian podcast. During his appearance, coach Longo gave his take on why Cerrone could end up scoring a victory over McGregor.

“I really like Cerrone’s chances in this fight,” Longo said when discussing Donald Cerrone’s odds against Conor McGregor. “And like again, the only thing that could beat Donald Cerrone is just father time. He’s getting up there a little bit, but I’m saying the Donald Cerrone of a couple of years ago is winning that fight and I really believe he’s winning this fight. I think he’s got more ways to win and he’s definitely competitive. He’s been active. I think he’s taken enough of a break where he should come in fresh and we’ll see what happens.”

As far as McGregor is concerned, Longo is of the belief that the “Notorious” one has his back against the wall and is feeling the pressure to produce more so than “Cowboy.”

“You know McGregor’s had a long layoff,” Longo continued. “He hasn’t had a win in a couple of years. I think the pressure’s on McGregor more than it’s on Cerrone by all means.”

The main card for UFC 246 will air live on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States. Confused on how to watch the action? Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered here.

Do you think Donald Cerrone has more ways to win at UFC 246?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/9/2020.