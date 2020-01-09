Israel Adesanya unleashes scathing critique of Jon Jones’ legacy: ‘You’re a steroid cheat’

Israel Adesanya made quite an entrance for his UFC 243 middleweight title fight with Robert Whittaker. While many fans celebrated his elaborate walkout, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was not impressed, and did not hide that fact.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Adesanya responded to Jones’ critique of his UFC 243 walkout. He did not hold back, instead taking the opportunity to disparage Jones’ entire UFC legacy.

“That’s another thing the motherf*cker said,” Adesanya began (via MMA Fighting). “Jon Jones, motherf*cking Jones, he’s like, ‘Well, when I’m done, I’m glad people can remember my accolades rather than my walkout.’ It’s like, shut the f*ck up. People are going to remember you because you’re a drug cheat. You’re a steroid cheat. That’s what they’re gonna remember. All the sh*t you’ve done after Shogun [Rua], no one really cares anymore because they know you cheated. You popped in the same month as your brother in 2016. That’s all they’re gonna remember. So my walkouts are gonna be even greater than his whole career.”

In the same interview, Adesanya promised that his MMA career is only beginning. He believes Jones’ career is at a very different juncture.

“Like I said, I’m only just getting started.” Adesanya said. “I’m f*cking nearly two years in the UFC. Only two years in this f*cking company. Imagine what I’m gonna do in the next five, six, seven years. I’m only two years in. [Jones is] already a boomer. He’s old, he’s washed. So yeah, walkouts to knockouts. You’re welcome.”

Israel Adesanya is currently gearing up to defend his middleweight belt against ferocious contender Yoel Romero. The bout still isn’t official, but the champ says it’s a done deal.

Jones, meanwhile, will attempt to defend the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 247 on February 8, when he takes on the undefeated Dominick Reyes.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/9/2020.