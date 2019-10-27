Ray Borg shares USADA horror story after Nate Diaz ordeal

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) was back in the headlines this week after Nate Diaz announced an adverse drug test finding had forced him out of his UFC 244 fight with Jorge Masvidal. Thankfully, Diaz’s drug testing woes wound up amounting to nothing, and his fight with Masvidal will go ahead as planned. Yet that hasn’t stopped some members of the MMA from sharing there thoughts on USADA — and not all of those thoughts are positive.

UFC bantamweight Ray Borg, for example, shared his thoughts on USADA on Twitter, comparing the agency’s strict drug testing regimen to probation.

With all this Diaz and USADA stuff going I will say this, USADA is worse than being on probation. I was out with the family one time at Dave and busters and dude made me do a test in the bathroom while everyone was coming in and out watching me poor piss into a glass bottle. — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) October 26, 2019

Ray Borg is not the first fighter to take issue with USADA’s testing practices. Former UFC middleweight contender Tim Kennedy infamously held a USADA representative at gunpoint when they showed up at his house. UFC featherweight Teruto Ishihara also had an uncomfortable encounter with the organization. And Nate Diaz, of course, has historically not been a fan of the anti-doping agency.

Usada can’t come over anymore.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 28, 2018

Diaz will fight Masvidal for the first and only BMF title. The bout, which will be commemorated with a special championship belt, will headline the UFC 244 card inside New York City’s hallowed Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 2.

What are your thoughts on USADA after this week’s Nate Diaz drama? Do you share Ray Borg’s frustration with the agency?

