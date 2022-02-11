Ray Borg believes he will fight in UFC again, open to flyweight return: “I have unfinished business”

Ray Borg believes it’s only a matter of time until he fights in the UFC again.

Borg fought in the UFC from 2014 to 2020 and went 7-5 including fighting Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight belt. However, Borg struggled to make it to the scale due to his son needing brain surgery which impacted his weight cuts. With that, the UFC released him for constantly pulling out of fights. He later announced his retirement but decided to end that shortly thereafter.

With that, for Borg, he believes he still belongs in the UFC as he wasn’t cut due to his inability to win fights.

“My UFC run wasn’t cut because of the inability to win fights, it was cut short due to the fact I lost myself and ultimately lost to the scale,” Borg said to BJPENN.com. “That’s kind of what it is. I can still compete with the best in the world, I still feel like I’m one of the best in the world at a high level. If anyone beats me outside the UFC they are more than likely pretty damn good and I guess they deserve the UFC call, but I don’t plan on losing. I don’t think there is anyone out there who can beat me outside the UFC or even in the UFC. When I’m on point, my mind is sharp, I’m a dangerous person for anybody.”

Although Borg believes he still belongs in the UFC, he isn’t sure when he will get back. He has signed a multi-fight deal with Eagle FC and beat Cody Gibson back in January. It was his second win in a row since his UFC departure but Borg still doesn’t know when the UFC will deem him ready.

“It’s kind of hard to say. I knew for sure after the Jesse Arnett it wouldn’t be like okay I’m back. I fought and beat a tough guy, made the weight, and I knew that wasn’t going to be it after one successful weight cut,” Borg said. “I’ve had successful weight cuts in the UFC, it’s about consistency. I’m not too sure how much I have to prove but I do know my mind is one thing and that’s showing up and being professional and winning the fight.”

Although Ray Borg is happy in Eagle FC he does admit there is unfinished business in the UFC. The hope is he fights out his contract in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion, wins the belt, and then gets his shot back in the UFC.

“I think so, man. I’m down to be wherever I’m at as long as I’m getting paid and fighting good competition. But, I have unfinished business in the UFC. If I did everything I think I could in the UFC and went as far as I could and then got cut, like okay, you know let’s land somewhere good outside the UFC,” Borg said. “But, I got too much-unfinished business in the UFC, too much s**t I need to do and accomplish before I can go ahead and say I’m wiping my hands from the UFC. I think it’s only a matter of time. My skillset is too good and as soon as I’ve shown that I’m professional and I’ll show up every time and anytime then I think it’s only a matter of time from there.”

Not only does Borg say there is unfinished business in the UFC, but he also says there’s unfinished business at flyweight. For right now, he’s focused on bantamweight but should he get back to the UFC he isn’t ruling out a return to 125lbs.

“I have to prove some stuff to some people and jump through some hoops but I’m willing to do it. I can compete with these ’35ers… but I can also make flyweight and when I go to flyweight everybody is in trouble. I still think I perform way better at flyweight,” Borg said.

Do you think Ray Borg will fight in the UFC again?